While the Senate is churning toward passing legislation that will take healthcare away from 17 million Americans, the White House is talking about Zohran Mamdani.

Here is what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said about Mamdani at the press briefing:

The Democrats are doubling down on craziness in radical policies that are undermining the very fabric of our country. Just look at the Democrat nominee for New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani. He's a Democrat socialist, really a communist, who proudly calls to defund the police, peddles antisemitism, praises pro-Hamas groups, wants Israel abolished and believes wealthy Americans should not exist, those are his words just as recent as this weekend.

Meanwhile, under President Trump's leadership, Republicans are fighting tirelessly for everyday middle-class working Americans who reelected this president, and we're carrying out a revolution of common sense.

And all of that is packed into this one big, beautiful bill.

Video:

I suspect it was this quote from Mamdani on Meet The Press the day before that upset the White House, “I have already had to start to get used to the fact that the president will talk about how I look, how I sound, where I'm from, who I am ultimately, because he wants to distract from what I'm fighting for, and I'm fighting for the very working people that he ran a campaign to empower that he has since then betrayed.”

It is not a coincidence that Mamdani called out Trump for betraying the working class, so the White House attacks him as they work a bill through Congress that is historically unpopular and would betray the working class like never before.

The billionaire fake populist in the White House feels very threatened by the real populist who won the Democratic mayoral nomination in New York.

If it can happen in the biggest city in the country, real populism can win anywhere.

That’s really what all of this is about.

The biggest threat to Trump and the Republican Party isn’t the courts or Congress. The people are the biggest guardrail against Trump. Populism, popular protests, and popular movements are the hurdles that Trump can’t overcome.

The people are the limiting force that keeps him from being a king.

The White House tried to distract from the legislative crime against the country that they are jamming through Congress, but they can’t hide from the fact that the people are rejecting them, and change is coming.

