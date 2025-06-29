PoliticusUSA is a 100% independent publication thanks to the support of readers like you. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Zohran Mamdani appeared on Meet The Press to talk about his successful New York City mayoral primary campaign and his vision for the city going forward.

Video:

At one point in the interview, Kristen Welker asked Mamdani, “Let me ask you about what Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has had to say. He's had a lot to say about your campaign. He called you a communist because he's the president. I want to give you a chance to respond directly to him. How do you respond?”

Mamdani said:

No, I am not. And I have already had to start to get used to the fact that the president will talk about how I look, how I sound, where I'm from, who I am ultimately, because he wants to distract from what I'm fighting for, and I'm fighting for the very working people that he ran a campaign to empower that he has since then betrayed.

And when we talk about my politics, you know, I call myself a democratic socialist in many ways inspired by the words of Dr. King from decades ago. Who said, call it democracy or call it democratic socialism. There has to be a better distribution of wealth for all of God's children in this country. And as income inequality has declined nationwide, it has increased in New York City.

And ultimately, what we need is a city where every single person can thrive.

It is easy to see why Mamdani’s campaign has been so successful because he talks about making the city better for every resident, whether they are rich or poor. Mamdani is talking in an inclusive way about costs and quality of life at a time when both of those issues are on the minds of many Americans.

Affordability and costs are dominant issues for everyone who isn’t rich.

Mamdani’s response to Trump was the right one.

Trump made a lot of promises to workers, and he has betrayed them. That message of betrayal goes beyond Trump and covers almost the entire Republican Party.

Mamdani isn’t a perfect candidate, because no such thing exists, but he is showing Democrats the power of talking to people in a broad way about issues that matter to them.

Donald Trump has lied to American workers, and he fears people like Mamdani because they are speaking the real language of populism that resonates with the masses and debunks the false promises of Trump and his party.

