PoliticusUSA will never bend the knee and will remain loudly independent, thanks to the support of readers like you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

After Trump and Vance failed to bully Zelenskyy and caused an implosion that was witnessed around the world, President Zelenskyy went on Trump’s favorite network (Fox News) and responded to Trump’s claims that Zelenskyy doesn’t want peace.

Video of Zelenskyy on Fox News:

After Fox’s Bret Baier played a clip of Trump claiming that Zelenskyy and Ukraine don’t want peace, the Ukrainian president responded:

First of all, we want peace. That's why I'm in the United States. That's why I visited President Trump.

And thanks for invitation again. The deal on minerals. in the first step to security guarantees. It's meant for the peace closer to peace. That's why I'm here. And I have, we have tough situation to understand it is to be in Ukraine. You, you saw it, Bret, you were once. Thank you again. So I think that's very important to understand what's going on, but I, I respect my soldiers and our people, our civilians who work and support our warriors.