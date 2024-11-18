Why subscribe?

So much of our political discourse is angry by design. Anger gets attention. Anger gets eyeballs and clicks. Anger is a way to get you to pay attention.

At PoliticusUSA, we aren’t going to try to make you scared or angry. We are going to tell you what is happening in a normal tone to help spread information because information is the key to democracy.

As a paid subscriber, you will get full access to the newsletter. There will also be videos, exclusive content for paid subscribers, daily wrap-ups (M-F), and access to publication archives.

Who Is PoliticusUSA?



PoliticusUSA is a newsletter offering independent v commentary, opinion, and analysis without fear or favor focused on democracy, civil rights, and what your government is doing. We are corporate-free. PoliticusUSA is minority owned and operated by Jason Easley.

PoliticusUSA is not affiliated with any political party or organization. We are not funded by anyone and are solely supported by our subscribers.

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.