Mike Johnson Tries To Use New Orleans Terror Attack To Save His Job
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said that House Republicans must quickly reelect him speaker because of events like the terror attack in New Orleans.
5 hrs ago
•
Jason Easley
45
34
Biden To Drive Trump Crazy By Awarding Presidential Citizens Medal To Liz Cheney And Bennie Thompson
President Biden is using his remaining time in office to remind America about democracy by honoring the 1/6 Committee Chair and co-chair with the…
12 hrs ago
•
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley
151
40
As Biden Leads, Trump Babbles After New Orleans Terror Attack
After what is being investigated as a terror attack in New Orleans, President Biden showed restraint and leadership while President-Elect Trump…
Jan 1
•
Jason Easley
53
One Of Elon Musk's Cybertrucks Exploded Outside Of A Trump Hotel
In a sign of what could be coming for Musk/Trump relationship, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded after being packed with explosives outside of Trump's Las…
Jan 1
•
Jason Easley
104
26
December 2024
A BFD: Biden Announces Price Cap On Medicare Prescription Drugs
President Biden announced that a $2,000 price cap on Medicare prescription drugs has gone into effect.
Dec 31, 2024
•
Jason Easley
77
15
Welcome To The New PoliticusUSA
PoliticusUSA has moved to Substack, and we encourage you to come check us out and join the community.
Dec 31, 2024
•
Jason Easley
60
8
Jimmy Carter Outlived One Of His Obituary Writers
Jimmy Carter was not only the longest living ex-president in history, but he lived so long that he outlived one of his New York Times obituary writers.
Dec 30, 2024
•
Jason Easley
2
Barack And Michelle Obama Perfectly Pay Tribute To Jimmy Carter
Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama honored Jimmy Carter in the most perfect way possible.
Dec 30, 2024
•
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley
1
Trump And House GOP’s Promise To Not Cut Social Security Is Total Nonsense
Trump got House Republicans to not use reconciliation to cut Social Security.
Dec 20, 2024
•
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley
1
1
Trump And Mike Johnson Agree To Apparently Cut Americans’ Healthcare To Pay For Tax Cuts For The Rich
President-elect Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson have agreed to a deal that would fund the government now but raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion and…
Dec 20, 2024
•
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley
Dozens Of Republicans Humiliate Trump/Musk By Voting Down CR
Donald Trump demanded that the debt limit be raised as part of the government funding bill, but 38 House Republicans ignored his request and voted down…
Dec 20, 2024
•
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley
Trump And Vance Blame Biden For Elon Musk Caused Chaos
Donald Trump and JD Vance are blaming President Biden for the havoc caused by Elon Musk over the government spending bill.
Dec 19, 2024
•
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley
