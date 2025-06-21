PoliticusUSA is completely supported by readers like you. Readers give us the freedom to tell the stories that the mainstream press is too scared to discuss. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Republicans and the corporate media spent years talking about former President Joe Biden’s age and whipped themselves into a frenzy over what they thought was a cognitive decline, when, for all we know, it may have been cancer impacting Biden.

All of the talk about age and cognitive seems to be blowing back on Republicans after they put now 79-year-old Donald Trump back in the White House.

Most Americans are very concerned about Donald Trump’s mental capacity and the lack of health records released by the current president.

Here is the latest data from the Ipsos/Axios Poll:

Half of the public says that the American public receives too little information about the health of the current President of the United States (50%), with Democrats (68%) being more likely to say this than independents (47%) and Republicans (33%).

Roughly three in five (59%) say the American public does not receive enough information about the health of members of Congress.

One in four Americans (25%) say they agree that most elected officials are honest with the American public about their health, while 72% disagree.

Seventy-four percent say they think that there should be a legal requirement for any current president to share their health records, including majorities of Democrats (83%), Republicans (70%), and independents (72%). Fewer say there should be the same legal requirement for former presidents (40%).

About four out of five respondents (81%) agree there should be a legal requirement for any current president to undergo cognitive tests and disease screenings, with results shared publicly. Democrats are more likely to agree with this statement (88%) than independents (76%) and Republicans (79%).

A question does not get to 81% support in a poll without broad consensus between Democrats, Independents, and Republicans, so it is not one partisan belief influencing the results.

When Barack Obama was president, the American people were not discussing the need to test the president's cognitive abilities. The same is true for when George W. Bush was president.

It is a safe assumption that the next president will be several decades younger than Trump, and the idea of cognitive tests for presidents will evaporate from the public mind.

The mainstream media avoids covering Trump’s decline out of fear of the White House, but the American people are a lot smarter than the media and political elites believe. The American people see what is happening.

They are watching Donald Trump fall apart in front of their eyes, and the people want answers.

What do you think about making Trump take and release a public cognitive test? Share your ideas in the comments below.

