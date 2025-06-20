PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nonnax5's avatar
Nonnax5
39m

He’s such a whiny little man. Weak, whiny, pathetic taco.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RHenry's avatar
RHenry
38m

If he gets a Nobel prize for anything, the prize is meaningless and the award should be abandoned. Trump is the most worthless American politician that ever lived and he will cause death and suffering beyond any one person on the planet when all is said and done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture