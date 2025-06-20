PoliticusUSA is independent and standing up to corporations and billionaires. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump has been jealous for years that Barack Obama has a Nobel Prize and he does not.

On Friday, Trump was asked about Matt Gaetz saying that Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize if he stops the conflict between Israel and Iran.

This was enough to set Trump off.

The president said:

They should give me the Nobel Prize for Rwanda. And have you looked the Congo or, you could say Serbia, Kosovo, you could say a lot of 'em. You could say the big one is India and Pakistan. You could, I should have gotten it four or five times. I should get it for the I would think the Abraham Accords would be a good one too.

They won't gimme a Nobel Peace Prize 'cause they only give it to liberals.

Four US presidents have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Teddy Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama.

Roosevelt won for negotiating the end of the Russo-Japanese War. Wilson won for founding the League of Nations and his role in negotiating the end of World War I. Jimmy Carter won for his efforts to find peaceful solutions to conflicts around the world. Barack Obama won for his efforts to strengthen diplomacy and international cooperation.

Former vice president Al Gore also won the award for his work on climate change.

Every previous president won the award for peace and diplomacy.

Donald Trump wants the award after he has approved a mission to bomb Iran.

Trump has done nothing to advance peace in the world or anything that would be worthy of a peace prize, and he is certainly not going to win it by helping Israel bomb Iran.

Trump will not be given a Nobel Peace Prize because Barack Obama got one, and he will never win an award for peace while engaging in war.

If Donald Trump wants to win a Nobel Prize, he should try to engage in peace efforts, but he isn’t a participation trophy, and President Snowflake won’t be given one just because he wants it.

What do you think of Trump demanding a Nobel Peace Prize while potentially starting a war? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

