PoliticusUSA is independent news and opinion that answers to no power or party. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Things took a turn when Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) started asking FBI Director Kash Patel questions about the Epstein files and why Ghislaine Maxwell was moved to a minimum security federal facility after she was interviewed by Trump’s DOJ.

Sen. Schiff asked:

When Todd Blanche went to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, she said.

But did I like think these guys were coming for that? I really don't. If you met Epstein, there's no way that this cast of characters, of which it's extraordinary, and some are in your cabinet, who you value as your coworkers and would be with him if he was a creep or because they wanted sexual favors.

A man wants sexual favors. He will find that they didn't have to come to Epstein for that. And the next question, Todd Blanche, the president's former criminal defense lawyer asked, is not who in the cabinet. Who are you referring to? His question is, so when's the last time you think you were with Mr. Epstein? When he got a massage. So let me ask you, who are those cabinet members that Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell, was referring to that were part of this cast of characters? Associated with Mr. Epstein. Who are they?

Patel answered, “ The Deputy Attorney General took the aggressive step that no one else did and interviewed Ms.Maxwell for two days..I do not have that transcript in front of me. You are picking at piecemeal.”

Video:

Schiff responded:

The American public can read the entirety of that. One last question, because you clearly won't tell us the cabinet members associated with Mr. Epstein.

Right after she gives this testimony in front of an FBI agent, among others, she's transferred to a minimum security prison, not suitable for a sex offender like herself. Who made that decision and why?

Patel said, “The Bureau of Prisons.”

Schiff fired back, “The Bureau of Prisons decided on their own without any consultation with Blanche or anyone else. That they were gonna suddenly after this interview, completely unrelated to this interview, completely unrelated to anything she said, move her to a prison, not suitable for a sex offender. You want the American people to believe that. Do you think they're stupid?”

The question set Patel off, who then started calling Adam Schiff a liar and screaming about Russiagate as he completely lost control. Schiff then called Patel an internet troll and said that you can make an internet troll the FBI director, but he is still an internet troll. Schiff asked 91-year-old Chuck Grassley to get control of his hearing.

Schiff exposed the sore spot for the Trump administration, and Patel went off. Plus, the knives are reportedly out for Patel within the Trump administration, so the FBI Director was probably trying to create a viral moment that would land on Fox News and make his boss happy.

Patel wasn’t good in this hearing, and Adam Schiff made him look even worse.

Democrats are asking the right questions related to the Trump administration and Epstein, but they may have to get back into power to get answers.

What did you think of Schiff’s questioning of Patel? Join the discussion in the comments below.

Leave a comment