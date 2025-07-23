PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tired Nana's avatar
Tired Nana
1h

Trump's ego cannot allow him to accept that he will NEVER come close to the continued popularity and respect the planet has for Obama. Trump voters are most definitely punishing America for daring to elect a black man to the WH, twice. I was foolish to believe electing Obama meant that we had finally turned the page on our country's horrific racism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Dr. Lynne's avatar
Dr. Lynne
1h

I think President Obama is playing by the old rules of decorum - he should be much more aggressive and proactive. I think that he and the other people who have been aligned by Trump should file a defamation lawsuit against him and any media who promotes these lies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture