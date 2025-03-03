PoliticusUSA is independent, ad-free, and solely supported by our readers. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Sen. Bernie Sanders has been fighting against the looming billionaire oligarchy with a national tour. Sen. Sanders has also taken a strong stand in support of Ukraine. On that front, Sanders issued a statement on Monday that pushes back against Trump’s pro-Putin propaganda.

Sen. Sanders said:

Donald Trump’s attacks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump is dividing the Western alliance, and undermining Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion. His actions may prolong the war by convincing Putin he can manipulate Trump into a deal with concessions he couldn’t win on the battlefield.

Trump is cozying up to Vladimir Putin – so, who is Putin?

Putin is a former Soviet spy who spent 16 years in the KGB, where he learned how to manipulate people by playing on their egos, greed and fears. After the end of the Cold War, Putin was named head of the FSB, Russia’s post-KGB intelligence agency. In 1999, Putin was named Prime Minister, becoming president when former President Yeltsin unexpectedly resigned. Putin has ruled Russia ever since.

At the heart of Putin’s rule are two forces: corruption and violence.

As Russia’s new leader, Putin, who is now believed to be one of the wealthiest people on earth, consolidated power at home by reining in Russia’s powerful oligarchs. He offered them a simple deal: If they granted him absolute power and shared the spoils, he would let them steal as much as they wanted from the Russian people. The result: while the vast majority of the Russian population struggles economically, Putin and his fellow oligarchs stashed trillions of dollars in offshore tax havens. In the process, Putin crushed Russia’s brief movement toward democracy. He eliminated rivals, cracked down on freedom of speech, and strangled the free media. Political dissidents, investigative journalists, and opposition leaders started turning up dead.

Today, 26 years after he took power, Putin is the absolute ruler of Russia. Russian elections are blatantly fraudulent, with Putin’s lackeys barely hiding their ballot-stuffing. In the last sham election, Putin won 88 percent of the “vote” against carefully screened opposition candidates.

That is Putin’s Russia. There is no freedom of speech. Protests are violently suppressed. Tens of thousands of people are in imprisoned for speaking out against his rule. The bravest and most prominent dissidents – people like Alexei Navalny, Boris Nemtsov and Sergei Magnitsky – are murdered outright. And the billionaire oligarchs become even richer.

That is the leader Trump defends and admires.

Sanders continued: