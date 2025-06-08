PoliticusUSA can be independent thanks to the support of readers like you. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Trump’s sending National Guard troops that were not wanted or asked for to California stands in sharp contrast to his lack on action during the 1/6 attack by his supporters. When Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol, he did nothing. When people are protesting and local officials say that they have the situation under control, Trump inserts himself into the situation.

The hypocrisy wasn’t lost on Sen. Cory Booker who said on Meet The Press:

Look, since years before I was born, law enforcement knows it's good when there's cooperation and coordination. For the president to do this when it wasn't requested, breaking with generations of tradition, is only going to incite the situation and make things worse. We are now at a point where we have a president who sat back and did nothing as people stormed our Capitol, viciously beat police. And then when those people who viciously beat police and led to some of their deaths, therefore, cop killers, were convicted by juries, he then pardoned them all. So for him to be talking to anybody right now about responsive law enforcement to protect people is hypocritical at best.

The reality is we see peaceful protests launching in Los Angeles. And again, any violence against police officers should not be accepted. Local authorities can handle that. But remember, a lot of these peaceful protests are being generated because the president of the United States is sowing chaos and confusion by arresting people who are showing up for their immigration hearings, who are trying to abide by the law. He's arresting them. You see this in communities that are Republican, Trump supporters being outraged that he's raiding kitchens and arresting people, high schools and arresting people, who are not what he said he would do, which is focus law enforcement resources on violent criminals and people that are a danger to other Americans.

Video:

Trump could have preemptively sent the National Guard to the Capitol on 1/6, but he didn’t.

Donald Trump is only interested in intervening in situations that don’t involve his supporters.

Trump supporters are claiming that they didn’t vote for these sorts of immigration actions from the Trump administration, but this is exactly what they voted for. Trump told them during the campaign everything that he was going to do on immigration, and they happily lined up and supported him.

These same people don’t get a do-over. They don’t have the option of deciding after Trump starts doing exactly what he told them he was going to do that they don’t want to be involved anymore.

Most Americans aren’t dumb. The majority of people don’t want anything to do with what Trump is doing. Many Americans, like Sen. Booker, see the hypocrisy, and they are calling it out.

