The No Kings protests across the United States have been expected to be big. Trump’s actions in Los Angeles, along with the assault of Sen. Alex Padilla, have made the protests even bigger.

The number of scheduled No Kings protests has surged to over 2,000 on Saturday with millions of Americans expected to participate.

The Guardian reported:

Millions of people are expected to protest against the Trump administration on Saturday at roughly 2,000 sites nationwide in a demonstration dubbed “No Kings”, planned for the same day as the president’s military parade and birthday.

…

“We’ve seen hundreds of new events on the No Kings Day map since the weekend,” said Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, one of the groups behind the “day of defiance”. “We’ve seen hundreds of thousands of people register for those events.”

Organizers say that they intentionally decided not to hold an event in Washington, DC, because they didn’t want to give Trump an opportunity to crack down on DC protesters or a chance to claim that the protesters were protesting the military.

Instead, organizers are holding DC Joy Day to serve as a celebration of the district, its culture, and people.

An estimated 750,000 have already signed up just to attend protests, but to organize and participate in protests. Organizers expect that millions of people are going to turn out to protest Donald Trump.

The last No Kings protest in March took place at 1,300 locations. Saturday’s protests will take place at over 2,000 locations, which is a clear indication that the protests are growing.

Millions of people will not be showing up for Trump’s rinky-dink military parade and birthday party. Trump can play pretend to be a strongman, but literally the entire country will surround him and send a message of rejection.

Here is everything that you need to know about the No Kings protest.

