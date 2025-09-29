It has been years since the American people have seen Democrats seem to understand the urgency of a moment.

The United States is facing one of those urgent issues right now, as inflation is rising, electric bills are out of control, food affordability is a growing crisis, and health insurance premiums are about to skyrocket.

One of the key issues Democrats are advocating for is the restoration of Obamacare subsidies. Democrats don’t want a handshake deal or a promise of more negotiations. Democrats want the subsidies reinstated, and they want this to be done in writing via legislation.

There will be no more vague promises that if Democrats vote to keep the government open, Republicans will offer to talk about or have a conversation about what Democrats want.

The sense is that Democrats understand that the moment is now. If the Democratic Party wants to regain power next year, it must demonstrate to voters what it stands for and prove that it is willing to fight.

Democrats are described as dug in to their position and unified.

Republicans seem to have no idea how to handle a group of Democrats who are willing to take a stand on principle and not play the adult in the room by doing the right thing for the country.

Trump and his party have known no consequences for their behavior because Democrats have always been there to clean up their mess or avert a disaster for the country.

As you will see below, the times have changed.

The Big Demand From Democrats