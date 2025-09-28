Trump Has Already Lost The Government Shutdown

In the video above, I talk about how Republicans have already lost the government shutdown. Please watch it.

Republicans never had a plan coming into the government funding deadline. The plan seems to have been to wait for Democrats to fold at the deadline while giving up nothing, just like in March.

But it is not March anymore, and Democrats have changed tactics.

With tens of millions of people facing an increase in their health insurance premiums as notices go out this week, Republicans need a strategy.

Congressional leaders will be meeting with Trump tomorrow, but this is the big idea that Trump has come up with, according to CBS News:

I just don’t know how we are going to solve this issue,” Mr. Trump said in a phone interview with CBS News.

Mr. Trump also expressed confidence that the American people will side with him if government funding expires in the coming days, and he believes Democrats will pay a political price for not working with him, on his terms, to further cut spending.

…

A source close to Mr. Trump told CBS News that the president privately welcomes the prospect of a shutdown because it will enable him to wield executive power to slash some government programs and salaries.

Donald Trump wants a shutdown, so that he can take away more government programs from people.