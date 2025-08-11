PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you, and we need your help. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

It seems that no one is buying Donald Trump’s claim that there is an emergency in Washington, DC that requires federal law enforcement intervention. This is especially true because the White House refuses to say what the emergency is.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) went on CNN and flat-out called the Washington, DC emergency fake.

Video of Rep. Raskin:

Raskin said:

They haven't defined what the emergency is, especially with crime rates at a 30-year low in the District of Columbia. And he's deployed the National Guard, at least I'm happy to see that he acknowledges he has the power to activate the National Guard.

That was what he refused to do four and a half years ago when the Capitol and his own vice president and Congress were under attack. By the mob violence that he unleashed against us. And he sat on his hands for many hours and then later asserted he somehow didn't have the authority to deploy the National Guard.

That was a real emergency. This is not a real emergency. He was not asked to send in the National Guard or take over the police by the House or the Senate or the mayor or the DC Council. This looks to me. Like an emergency, which is manufactured because of a public relations crisis relating to the Epstein file.

He doesn't wanna release the Epstein file, so he wants everybody to look in another direction. In, in any event, if he really cared about public safety in DC, he would release the billion dollars he has held up, and the Republicans have held up in funding for the local budget. That's all local money.

That they've put a hold on it. They would he would not have pardoned 1,600 Insurrectionists and violent cop beaters on his first day in office. And he would not have sacked all of these experienced federal prosecutors at the US Attorney's Office in the Department of Justice and replaced them with literal January 6th participants and lawyers for the January 6th defendants and other people who are clearly at odds with the actual public safety of people in the District of Columbia.

Cooking up statistics and emergencies are two of Trump’s favorite things to do. There is no emergency in Washington, D.C.

Nobody in the mainstream media has raised an eyebrow, but Trump press conference on Monday was the second time in less than a week that Donald Trump has held an event to feature bogus statistics to deny reality.

Trump held an event last week at the White House where he showcased fake jobs and income numbers.

Rep. Raskin was correct. Trump is looking for any distraction to get people to forget about the Epstein files. The president is targeting a majority minority city because he knows that when he needs something to distract his base, he can always count on racism to do the trick.

Everyone who isn’t a MAGA sees through the distraction, including Jamie Raskin, and it is certain there will be a court fight over the legality of Trump federalizing a local police force, but this isn’t about crime or public policy.

It’s about Donald Trump creating a distraction.

