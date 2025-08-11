Trump's Goes Off The Rails At Crazed DC Crime Press Conference

PoliticusUSA is a voice for reason and sanity as the biggest media outlets bow to pressure. If you still believe in truth and democracy, please support us by becoming a subscriber.

In today’s video, I break down the depth of Trump’s mental plummet while looking at a segment of his DC press conference. Trump was off track, that he even confused me, as I said the event was about immigration. It was about crime. Please check out the video above.

The Trump administration has been piling up the losses lately, so they needed a win. Something that would distract the country from the Epstein files still not being released and the job market drying up.

The administration returned to its favorite tactic. Targeting majority minority cities with falsehoods and deploying federal power and resources for policing.

Trump was talking about crime, then he started ranting about immigration, but he was just getting warmed up.

The president, at an event that was supposed to be about crime, attacked the mayor of Chicago, the governor of Illinois, the mayor of Los Angeles, the governor of Los Angeles, former President Biden, and topped it all off by claiming that illegal things were done during the 2020 election.

During all of this, the assembled national media, along with the cable news networks broadcasting it live, sat on their hands and acted as if this was all normal.

It was not normal.

As a country, the majority of Americans need to reject this. There should be no more sanewashing, no more members of the media acting as if it’s business as usual. No more cherry picking quotes or writers acting their own interpretation or context to make Trump seem normal.

Trump is trying to gaslight the country into not seeing reality, and the media is happily playing along, but there are still plenty of us in the country who trust our own eyes and ears over the words of Donald Trump.

