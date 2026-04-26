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Greg Lang's avatar
Greg Lang
5mEdited

FAKE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT TO GET GET A BALLROOM ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️WE ARE NOT LIVING IN REALITY.ALL DISTRACTIONS AND GETTING SYMPATHY VOTES ON A ELECTION YEAR

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Mmag-ical's avatar
Mmag-ical
5mEdited

Do I care about the staged assassination attempts, or an actual assassination attempt that should be the question.

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