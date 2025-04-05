PoliticusUSA is ad-free, corporate-free, independent media. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

A majority of the people in Utah have never liked Donald Trump. Sure, there are plenty of MAGA supporters in the state, but for a place where the political leadership is dominated by Republicans, the state’s entire congressional delegation is Republican, Trump has consistently found his approval ratings under water in Utah.

What happened on Saturday seemed to take the state’s contempt for Trump to a new level.

Utah State Senator for District 13 Matt Blouin posted a picture of an enormous crowd in Salt Lake City that turned out to protest Trump:

A crowd that size to protest Donald Trump in UTAH would have been bad enough, but it got worse, a whole lot worse.

The crowd at one point started chanting "F Donald Trump:”

It is ironic that 24 hours after it was reported that Trump doesn’t give a F about the American people, the American people have answered back with an F-You of their own.

Conservative media is working overtime to both ignore and spin these protests, but the people are making it very clear who this protest is directed at.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have earned the wrath and ire of millions of Americans.

Trump can pretend like everything is fine and going great, but things are definitely not great, especially not America.

The Trumpcession that will soon be coming, thanks to the Trump tariffs, seems to have pushed an already angry population over the edge.

When even people in Utah are gathering in large numbers and cursing out Trump, things are bad.

The Trump administration keeps moving the goal posts as far as the goals of these tariffs are concerned.

Now, the administration says that it will take years to bring manufacturing jobs back with tariffs. Trump promised to turn the economy around in a day. That has shifted to years.

When Utah is screaming profanities at Trump, America has entered a place of coast-to-coast rebellion.

