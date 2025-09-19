PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Simmons's avatar
Kevin Simmons
5m

Rep. Golden needs to go

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Teryl S.'s avatar
Teryl S.
1m

If there is a shutdown as it seems likely, the republicans will own it 100%. This is another attempt by the wannabe dictator to throw whatever monkey wrench in the works. And the traitors in the congress will have to be looking for other jobs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture