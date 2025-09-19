Trump issued the order, and Speaker Mike Johnson hopped into action and got the House to pass a doomed continuing resolution to fund the government for 50 days that does nothing to restore ACA subsidies or roll back Medicaid cuts.

The final vote was 217-212. Two Republicans (Massie and Spartz) joined with Democrats in voting no, and one Democrat (Golden) joined with Republicans and voted yes.

The margin for this passage of this bill came from Trump and Johnson.

Before the vote, Trump ordered House Republicans to vote yes by posting on Truth Social:

TOMORROW, House Republicans are taking a very important Vote to pass a CLEAN TEMPORARY FUNDING BILL. The Leader of the Democrats, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, wants to shut the Government down. Republicans want the Government to stay open. Every House Republican should UNIFY, and VOTE YES!

Democrats in the Senate have already made it clear that Johnson’s CR is doomed.

The Senate will vote on Johnson’s CR. It will fail.

The Senate will then go on recess for a week and return one day before the government runs out of money.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune is setting up a vote that day that he hopes will make it seem like Democrats are voting to shut down the government.

The reality is that ,as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said before the vote, Republicans control everything, so if the government shuts down, this will be a Republican shutdown.

Republicans, by refusing to negotiate with Democrats on healthcare, are setting the wheels in motion for a potentially prolonged government shutdown.

The issue around the shutdown is healthcare.

Republicans are giving Democrats the issue and the platform that they need to win back the House.

The GOP is walking into disaster because they are blindly following the orders of Donald Trump.

