While more than 41 million Americans face the prospect of going hungry because Trump and his party have shut down the government and refuse to open it up, the president is in Asia pretending to do deals.

Trump was speaking to reporters on Air Force One when he disclosed that he recently had a cognitive test, and challenged Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett to match up with him in a game of dementia screening.

Trump also disclosed that he had an MRI:

We had an MRI, MRI and the machine, you know, the whole thing, and it was perfect. I think they gave you a very conclusive — nobody has ever given you reports like I gave you, and if I didn’t think it was going to be good, either I would let you know negatively, I wouldn’t run, I’d do something. But the doctors said some of the best reports for the age, some of the best reports they’ve ever seen.

No president would ever give a report like that to the media, because that report is complete gibberish. No medical professional says that an MRI is perfect.

It was more revealing that, at the same time, Trump revealed that he had another dementia test, but he refused to tell reporters what the MRI was for.

Needless to say, doctors don’t give MRIs to healthy people.

Given this context, it is important to take a look at how Donald Trump is holding up in Japan.