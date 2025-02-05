Please support the new ad-free PoliticusUSA by becoming a subscriber.

During a speech on the House floor, Rep. Al Green announced that he would be filing new articles of impeachment against Trump.

Green said, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. and injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America. I rise to announce that the movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done."

The idea is yet another harebrained Trump scheme that got the media in a tizzy and stopped the discussion of Elon Musk’s illegal hacking operation into government systems.

Nothing will come of articles of impeachment while Republicans remain in control of the House, but Green has been a frequent advocate for Trump and impeachment going back to the first Trump term.

If anything, Rep. Green is ahead of the curve. Trump’s approval ratings have already fallen like a rock, and it is only going to get worse with a potential government shutdown looming to take center stage.

In the current moment that the nation finds itself in, there is no such thing as bad noise. The more public noise every single American can make about what Donald Trump is doing, the better the odds will become of stopping him.

Usually, articles of impeachment this soon might be viewed as frivolous, but the fact that articles can be filed within two weeks of Trump taking office is revealing. Trump hasn’t been in office for three weeks, and there is already enough on his record to potentially impeach him.

When Democrats take back the House majority, it will be a matter of when, not if, Trump is impeached.

