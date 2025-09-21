PoliticusUSA is 100% independent. We aren’t affiliated with any party or agenda. Our responsibility is to you, the reader. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

On Sunday, it became clear that Democrats know who to target on the government shutdown, and it is the man who earned the nickname TACO.

Look at how many times Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says the words Trump shutdown on CNN’s State Of The Union:

We had two bills on the floor Friday. Both failed, the Democratic bill and the Republican bill. And that's because there has been no negotiation with the Republicans. There always used to be. When I was majority leader, for four years we didn't ever shut down because we sat down with Republicans.



So, Hakeem Jeffries and I have now demanded to sit down with Donald Trump, because that's the only way to avoid a Trump shutdown. The Republican leadership is listening to Trump, and not talking to us.



….



We're ready to meet with him any time and place to negotiate and avoid the Trump shutdown. Right now, it's a Trump shutdown because he won't even talk to us. He won't even consider what the American people want, is lowering costs.



They don't like his tariffs. They don't like the health care stuff. And when you don't -- when you sit down and say, it's my way or the highway, you're creating a shutdown. This is a Trump shutdown unless he sits down and negotiates with us.

This is a smart strategy to get into Trump’s head.

Video:

Schumer would not answer whether Democrats would vote no next Tuesday to keep the government open, which was smart, because if he declares his intentions, the media will twist it and try to blame the Democrats for not voting to keep the government open.

Democrats keep reminding the media and the American people that Republicans are in charge and they are the ones who are responsible for keeping the government open.

The goal for Democrats seems to be to get President TACO in a room alone after a shutdown and get exactly what they want.

Whether Trump and his party have figured it out yet or not, they are being set up, and if they are smart, they will reverse the ACA subsidy cuts and take the off-ramp before they get hammered on the government shutdown.

What do you think about the government shutdown? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment