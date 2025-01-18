CBS May Bend The Knee To Trump

Months ago, Donald Trump filed a frivolous lawsuit against CBS where he claimed that 60 Minutes edited their interview with Kamala Harris.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Paramount Global executives have held internal discussions about settling a lawsuit filed by Donald Trump over a CBS News interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, according to people familiar with the situation, a sign of larger efforts to dial down tensions with the incoming president.

Paramount, owner of CBS, its namesake studio and several cable channels, has a major piece of business in front of the new administration: its planned merger with Skydance Media. It’s become clear to executives at both companies that Trump’s dissatisfaction with CBS News will make the review tougher than they anticipated, and that they’ll likely need to offer concessions to win approval, people familiar with the situation said.

Incoming Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr gave Paramount executives a warning to that effect at a reception late last year following the taping of the Kennedy Center honors in Washington, according to people familiar with the exchange, and he has echoed the message in public remarks.

Essentially, the incoming administration is trying to shake down Paramount by promising to make the review of their merger difficult unless they grease the wheels and give Trump a win in his frivolous lawsuit against CBS News.

It is sad that the former home of Murrow, Cronkite, and Rather would even consider bending the knee to Trump.

No American broadcast network has a news legacy like that of CBS News, and it could all be forever tarnished if the corporate ownership decides to bend the knee to Trump.

The American people are watching the mainstream media give up its power and censor itself. That is what Trump wants. Donald Trump doesn’t have to do anything to end press freedom in the country. Corporate and billionaire owners of media outlets are doing the dirty work for him.

The mainstream press has an agenda to please Trump. If this is the case, they should be viewed as an unreliable source for truth and information.

What do you think about Paramount potentially bending the knee to Trump? Share your opinion in the comments below.

