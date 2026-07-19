As soon as Trump started speaking on Thursday night, the networks that decided not to air his primetime speech on election security looked really smart. CBS was the only network that didn’t air Biden’s speech on elections and democracy in 2022 but did air Trump’s speech in 2026.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) was asked by Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face The Nation, “Has your committee been given evidence to back up those claims that suggest a direct ability to interfere?”

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Warner took time out of his answer to blast CBS News management for airing Trump’s speech, “No, absolutely not. And matter of fact, here is the- there are so many absurdities and falsehoods in Trump's Thursday night speech, and I'm glad that most media treated it not as serious news. And I know some folks at your network- the journalists, I have huge respect for. I was disappointed that your senior management made the decision to cover it as news.”

Warner differentiated between the journalists at CBS who care about the truth and management, such as CBS News Editor-in-Chief, and MAGA lackey Bari Weiss.

Sen. Warner wasn’t done with debunking Trump’s speech.