Even amid the chaos Trump is causing at home and abroad, there is still a midterm election on the horizon, and one need look no further than Congress to see that the upcoming election is already factoring into political calculations.

In the Senate, five Republicans sent Trump into a rage by voting with Democrats on a resolution to amend the War Powers Act to stop Trump from taking any more action in Venezuela. In the House, dozens of Republicans broke with Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson to pass a 3-year extension of Obamacare subsidies, as tens of millions of Americans are dealing with skyrocketing health insurance premiums.

New job numbers suggest the country had its worst year of job creation since 2003 under Trump, and the vast majority of Americans view the economy as spiraling downward. Throw in an invasion of Venezuela that nobody was asking for, and the murder of an American citizen by ICE in Minneapolis, and things are definitely going badly for Trump.

The situation in the country is so bad that even Trump, who seems to spend most of his waking moments creating and living in false realities, is trying to manage expectations for the November midterm election.

