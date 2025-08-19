PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul's avatar
Paul
1h

but he can sure sabotage the us mail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Patricia Lestz's avatar
Patricia Lestz
1h

I wouldn’t put anything past him. But we need to emphasize that Putin told him that they are not good. He is taking advice from putin. Do Americans like this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture