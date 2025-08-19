PoliticusUSA is 100% reader-supported, and we need your help. Please stand with us by becoming a subscriber.

Something happened in the 2024 election that isn’t discussed enough. The Republican Party spent tens of millions of dollars boosting mail-in voting and undoing the damage caused by Trump in 2020 to their mail-in voting program.

The result was that Republicans narrowed the mail-in voting advantage that Democrats enjoyed in 2020, and the Republican increase in vote-by-mail played a big role in the GOP’s victory.

Trump is trying to sabotage his party ahead of the 2026 election by attacking vote-by-mail.

The president’s latest claim that he can get rid of mail-in ballots with an executive order is absurd.

Fair Elections CEO Rebecka Caruthers was asked how Trump could get rid of mail-in ballots on CNN, and she answered:

He can’t. So he could go ahead and bring it on. He could go ahead and sign a fictitious, legally non-legal executive order. But many groups, many civil rights groups and voting rights groups and people of sound judgment are going to fight him on this.

Quite frankly, the states should be up in arms because he does not have the ability to order the states to cease mail-in ballots. Each state gets to decide how they're going to conduct elections.

Video:

In fact, we have some states now that are 100% mail-in ballots, so he simply can't do it. But also Congress. Where are you? We need you to stand up to this president because you are a coequal branch of government. The president can't just unilaterally decide what he's going to do.

Where is the courts? Where is the Supreme Court? The Supreme Court is the branch of government that's supposed to interpret the Constitution. And here it is a constitutional overreach. If Trump moves forward in trying to get rid of mail-in ballots.

Trump’s latest outburst is a combination of distraction theater and his inability to let the 2020 election go. Trump has convinced himself that the 2020 election was stolen from him through mail-in voting, and he wants the country to ignore everything that is crumbling around it, and focus on what makes him mad.

Trump can’t end mail-in voting. He can’t get rid of mail-in ballots. His executive order would be worthless.

The country has already turned on Trump, so he wants to make it as difficult as possible for people to vote. With each passing day of failure, it grows more likely that the American people will march to the ballot box to essentially end his presidency in November 2026.

Donald Trump is trying to cheat, but he can’t end mail-in voting.

What do you think about Trump’s war on voting? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

