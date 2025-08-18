Trump Loses It And Humiliates Himself In Front Of Europe And Zelenskyy

PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee, but we need your help. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump revealed on Monday that he doesn’t care if the war in Ukraine ever ends. Trump made this point clear as he embarrassed himself with the world watching by going off on a rant about vote-by-mail.

Trump was asked about banning mail-in ballots and he said:

Mail-in ballots are corrupt mail-in ballots. You can never have a real democracy with mail-in ballots, and we as a Republican Party are gonna do.

Everything possible that we get rid of mail-in ballots. We're gonna start with an executive order that's being written right now by the best lawyers in the country to end mail-in ballots because they're corrupt. And, you know that we're the only country in the world, I believe, I may be wrong, but just about the only country in the world that uses it because of what's happened.

Massive fraud all over the place. The other thing we want changed are the machines for. All of the money they spend, it's approximately 10 times more expensive than paper ballots. And paper ballots are very sophisticated With the watermark paper and everything else. We would get secure elections, we'd get much faster results.

The machines, I mean, they say we're gonna have the results in two weeks. With paper ballots, you have the results that night. Most people almost are, but most people, many countries use paper ballots. It's the most secure form. So between paper ballots, very, very important paper ballots. And I think maybe even more important, the mail-in voting, we're gonna end mail-in voting.

…

The Democrats want it because they have horrible policy. If you don’t have mail-in voting, you're not gonna have many Democrats get elected. That's bigger than anything having to do with redistricting. Believe me. And the Republicans have to get smart.

Dozens of countries use mail-in ballots and mail-in voting. Mail in voting is the most secure election process because every state has verifications and safeguards in place.

What takes longer and is more prone to error and corruption? Hand-counting of paper ballots is one of the least safe ways to vote.

This was humiliating. Trump is more worried about Democrats ending his presidency next year than the war in Ukraine.

The world was watching this gathering, and Donald Trump completely embarrassed himself.

As Trump’s mind slides, it is taking America’s credibility with it.

