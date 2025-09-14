PoliticusUSA is your place for independent news, but we need your help. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Trump hasn’t tried to hide it. The last few times that he was asked in interviews about his “friend” Charlie Kirk and how he is doing, the president immediately changed the subject to the White House ballroom that he is planning on building.

The message being sent to reporters from the press was that they should stop talking about Kirk because he is old news. They should be focusing on him.

After the White House ballroom distraction didn’t work, and of course it wouldn’t, unless you are a deranged, nearly 80-year-old man, who cares about ballrooms? Who even uses a ballroom anymore?

The ballroom thing didn’t fly, so Trump has moved on to sending the National Guard to Memphis.

Trump’s plan to send the National Guard to Memphis really hasn’t taken off in the media either, but it did better than the ballroom thing, so Trump is now breaking out the complete insanity to sell how he and only he can save Memphis, Tennessee.