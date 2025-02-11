PoliticusUSA is fighting for our democracy without billionaires, ads, or corporations. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Things are not going well at the courthouse for Donald Trump. After being busted by a federal judge for not unfreezing some funds, Trump saw an appeals court refuse to reverse an order requiring him to release research grant funding.

The AP reported:

A federal appeals court on Tuesday refused to halt a judge’s order requiring the Trump administration to release billions of dollars in federal grants and loans. States say the money remains frozen even after a court blocked a sweeping pause on federal funding.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals turned back the emergency appeal, though it said it expected the lower court judge to act quickly to clarify his order.

Think about how screwed up the Trump administration's mentality is. The administration filed an emergency appeal in an effort to keep medical research grants and other forms of grant funding away from those who need it to continue their work.

The administration is arguing for the illegal withholding of funds so that people will be harmed.

The message hasn’t gotten through to the general population yet, but Donald Trump isn’t in the White House to help the non-wealthy in the country. Trump’s presidency is of, by, and for the billionaires.

There are no stimulus checks or relief from inflation and prices coming because the Trump administration doesn’t care about those issues or the people that they impact.

Trump can’t stop losing in court because his administration’s actions are blatantly unconstitutional. Donald Trump thought that he could rule like a king, but the courts are knocking him off of his pretend throne.

