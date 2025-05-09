PoliticusUSA depends on the support of our readers to bring you real, independent news, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill” is in trouble. Republicans are very close to a full-blown civil war on issues like Medicaid cuts, SALT tax deductions, the child tax credit, and virtually everything else surrounding the bill that doesn’t involve extending the 2017 Trump tax cuts for the rich.

Trump is trying to do his own very political spin on the bill by lying and making suggestions that he doesn’t really support or intend to see in the legislation.

One of those suggestions is that a new, higher tax bracket be created to tax millionaires.

However, Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday morning:

The problem with even a “TINY” tax increase for the RICH, which I and all others would graciously accept in order to help the lower and middle income workers, is that the Radical Left Democrat Lunatics would go around screaming,“Read my lips,” the fabled Quote by George Bush the Elder that is said to have cost him the Election. NO, Ross Perot cost him the Election! In any event, Republicans should probably not do it, but I’m OK if they do!!!

If Donald Trump wanted a tax increase on millionaires in the bill, it would be in the bill.

Trump is not some powerless bystander. He is running the Republican Party.

Democrats would be overjoyed if the bill contained a tax increase on millionaires, and they would vote it in a second, which is the problem.

The tax increase for millionaires would pass, so Trump won’t put it in the legislation.

Trump tells Republicans not to do it, which means he is not serious about rich people like himself paying more in taxes.

The extension of the Trump tax cuts for the rich isn’t a new tax cut, so when Republicans claim that this is a new tax cut, they are lying. The current legislation in the House is a series of spending cuts to programs that people need, like healthcare and food, to pay for continued tax cuts that overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy.

The bill is a teetering house of cards that Trump’s bogus promises could help topple.

What do you think about Trump’s raising taxes on millionaires con? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

