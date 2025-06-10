PoliticusUSA is 100% independent thanks to the support of readers like you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump is making it clear that he plans on spending his birthday this weekend pretending like he is a strong leader and the military is honoring him with a parade. Trump does not want his unpopularity to ruin his birthday, which is why he threatened anyone who tries to protest his parade.

Trump said in the Oval Office on Tuesday:

Celebrating big on Saturday, we're gonna have a lot of, and if there's any protest that wants to come out, they will be met with very big force. By the way, for those people that wanna protest, they're gonna be met with very big force. And I haven't even heard about a protest, but you know, this is, uh, people that hate our country, but they will be met with very heavy force.

Video:

Trump said that he hasn’t heard about a protest. There are 1,806 protests across the country against Donald Trump happening on Saturday. The No Kings protest will not be holding an event in Washington, DC, because of the military parade, but will be holding the national event in the birthplace of the American governmental system, Philadelphia, PA.

Donald Trump is a weak and failing president whose efforts to look strong only compound the perceptions of his weakness.

Trump will literally be surrounded by people who are protesting him outside of his military parade bubble.

Weak leaders who don’t have the support of the people have to rely on the military, threats, and violence. There will be exponentially more Americans protesting Trump than will attend his military parade.

The American people are rejecting Donald Trump, and no amount of military equipment paraded around Washington, DC on flatbed trucks can hide the reality of Trump’s failure.

