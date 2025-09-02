PoliticusUSA is straightforward news. No BS, no nonsense, just the news. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The White House has been hyping a major “exciting announcement” from Trump related to national defense. Speculation centered on the war in Ukraine, or even Gaza, but it is none of those things.

Instead, the AP reported that Trump will be announcing:

President Donald Trump’s administration will announce on Tuesday that U.S. Space Command will be located in Alabama, reversing a Biden-era decision to keep it at its temporary headquarters in Colorado, according to a person familiar with the announcement.

Trump is expected to speak Tuesday afternoon, and he will give the new location, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm the plans ahead of the official announcement. A Pentagon website set up to livestream the remarks described the event as a “U.S. Space Command HQ Announcement.”

The White House is making this announcement because people on the left spent the weekend entertaining themselves by speculating about Trump’s health. Of course, Trump did nothing to ease the speculation by being pretty much invisible for nearly a week.

Lately, when Trump does show up in public, he has been mostly seated. The days of the nearly 80-year-old president having the stamina to do rallies appear to be long gone. In fact, the mainstream media was praising Trump for sitting in a televised cabinet meeting for 3 hours last Tuesday, as the bar for a functioning president continues to be lowered for Trump.

The announcement today will give Trump a platform to rant about Joe Biden, but that might not be a good idea. The public already believes that Trump is too old to be in the White House, so allowing him to ramble about Joe Biden is only going to reinforce the comparisons between the two men.

Sending Trump out to make a reality TV-style announcement about the location of Space Command won’t make people forget that Trump is old and the White House might be hiding some details about his health.

