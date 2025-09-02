PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert OBrien's avatar
Robert OBrien
11m

The Pentagon doesn’t want this move. Infrastructure costs make the move illogical as the infrastructure already exists in Colorado. This move is pure politics, never a good ides when it comes to the military.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
susan conner's avatar
susan conner
6m

Why is space command being moved to Alabama? Does that state have any rocky mountain high? Just wondering. Never been there. Love Colorado in spite of that boebert person. And furthermore, that's all it is. A big command performance to make money for something. Or for nothing which the old man is even if he has $$$. Still nothing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture