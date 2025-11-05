Republicans have a problem.

Since 2016, they have not been able to convincingly win an election without Donald Trump on the ballot.

Remember, the red wave of 2022?

That’s a trick question because the red wave never happened.

Republicans told the country that a red wave was coming during the midterm election at the midpoint of the Biden presidency.

There was no red wave. Republicans won the House majority after Gov. Ron DeSantis gerrymandered Florida, and Democrats lost several House seats because they were mired in a civil war over redistricting in New York.

Republicans squeaked out a House majority in 2022, which was better than the 41 House seats that Trump lost in the 2018 midterm. Republicans flipped Virginia in 2021, but there was no red wave as Democrats won elsewhere.

The Republican inability to perform without Trump on the ballot hit a new low in 2025.

Republicans were routed in elections in red states, blue states, and everything in between. There was a clear message sent to Trump and his party, but Republicans are choosing to ignore it.

After Donald Trump decided to spend his morning tantruming and screaming at Senate Republicans to end the filibuster and suppress the vote in future elections, Speaker Mike Johnson thought that he would rally Republican voters by trying to scare them.

The problem is that Johnson’s message made the case for electing Democrats.

Read and watch Johnson’s helpful message for Democrats below.