Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is drawing some of the biggest in-person political crowds seen in decades for his Fighting Oligarchy tour. As Trump attacks Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, Sanders has maintained his position as the most prominent voice not only for saving those programs but also expanding them.

There are two special elections for US House seats in Florida on Tuesday that each take place in districts Trump carried by thirty or more points that are some of the most conservative areas in the red state of Florida.

These are not places where Democrats should be remotely competitive, but in Florida’s sixth district, Democrat Josh Weil has raised over $9 million compared to the $92,000 that he is Republican opponent has on hand and is poised to overperform.

If Democrats are to have any chance at all of performing well, they need the entire left on board, which is what makes Sen. Sanders’s endorsement of Weil so important.

Sanders said in endorsing Weil:

Josh Weil is a working class father of two and a middle school teacher who knows what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. Unlike his opponent, he does not have any billionaire-backed Super PACs supporting him.

Josh would be a voice in Congress who understands why we must protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid and not give massive tax breaks to billionaires. He understands that we have to keep our promise to veterans, wants to expand the trade union movement and believes that all kids deserve a quality education.

As the longest serving Independent in Congress I am confident that he will be a grassroots champion for Florida’s working class, and I am proud to endorse him.

Progressives have led the charge in these special elections, but the blunt reality is that a Weil victory would be one of the biggest upsets in American politics this year because there are not enough Democrats and Independent voters in the district to win with just high turnout among those voters.

A Democratic victory would require a large number of Republicans to vote for the Democratic candidate, and that is a most unlikely scenario in a deep red district.

A more reasonable barometer of Democratic success would be a Republican victory by 12 points or less.

Honestly, the most important election on Tuesday isn’t in Florida. It is the Wisconsin Supreme Court special election where polling shows Democrats leading, but Elon Musk appears to be engaged in an illegal vote-buying operation in the state.

Democrats are very unlikely to win either House special election in Florida, but if they come close, it will be enough to add to the growing Republican panic about 2026 that is starting to take over their party.

Sen. Sanders is trying to help Josh Weil get over the hump, because in a year where the political environment has so sharply turned against Republicans, every seat in every corner of the country should be contested.

If Weil runs close in Florida, it will send a message to Trump and the GOP that their imperial presidency and oligarchy are being rejected.

Tuesay is a test of Democratic momentum, and it is all hands on deck for those who are fighting for democracy.

