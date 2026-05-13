Republicans have a weird daddy fetish with Donald Trump. It is even stranger when you consider that the man they hold up as their parental figure is an old man who constantly falls asleep during meetings and looks like he has been run over by a truck when he arrived for a summit in China.

Vice President JD Vance’s entire political future is linked to Trump. Vance has to stay in Trump’s good graces because there has been no talk of a Republican primary schedule. Trump himself has floated the idea that the Republican Party will not hold a presidential primary in 2028 and that the president will instead pick the next GOP presidential ticket.

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There has been a great deal of chatter among White House insiders that Trump is smitten with Marco Rubio and is openly asking those around him whether Rubio should be the nominee instead of Vance.

Vance appeared to be trying to hold on to his spot when, during an event supposedly about Medicaid fraud, the vice president compared himself to an abandoned child.

VP Vance said, “So as you know, the president just landed in China a few hours ago. I always, you know, you may know that because of Secret Service protocols, that I don't travel outside of the country with the President Of The United States. So on days today, I, I sometimes feel like Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone. I walk into the White House and it's very quiet and no one's there, and I, it takes me a second to realize exactly what's going on.”

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Vance also claimed that Trump never said that he didn’t care about the financial situation of the American people.