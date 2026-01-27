The killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday morning, and the misinformation spread by Greg Bovino, Kristi Noem, and others in the administration is having a shattering impact on the second Trump administration.

After the shooting, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that Pretti was brandishing a gun at border patrol agents. Pretti was called an assassain and there were claims that he wanted to massacre federal law enforcement.

It was the same smearing of a victim that the administration perpetuated after the Renee Good killing, also in Minneapolis, a few weeks earlier. What was different about the Pretti killing was the immediate circulation of videos that contradicted the administration’s story.

PoliticusUSA offers news and opinion that belongs to neither party. We are independent and committed to truth and information. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

The White House’s insistence on blaming the gun has enraged congressional Republicans and conservative Second Amendment activists.

The fallout has resulted in Democrats demanding that Noem be fired immediately or warning that she will face impeachment. Bovino, who repeatedly went on television and repeated lies about Pretti, has been sent out of Minneapolis, demoted, and will soon retire.

Trump claimed that he will oversee the Pretti investigation by Homeland Security, in what reeks of an attempted cover-up, and Stephen Miller was described as increasingly isolated as others in the administration are viewing his immigration policies as a political liability.

The White House knives appear to be out for Miller, and the latest leak is big trouble for him.

Read about the leak below.