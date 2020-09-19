Lindsey Graham Tries To Save His Senate Seat By Stabbing America In The Back On SCOTUS Nominee

Advertisements

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham is tied in a critical Senate race, and now supporting pushing Trump’s Supreme Court nominee through.

Graham tweeted:

As to my view of filling a Supreme Court vacancy in 2020, I’d encourage you to review these most recent statements. NBC Newshttps://t.co/wGnCdcpJjr The Hillhttps://t.co/cagapf6S9t — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020

In light of these two events, I will support President @realDonaldTrump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg. #3 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020

Graham said in the NBC News story that he linked to from August 2020:



Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Judiciary Committee, which reviews Supreme Court nominations, said he’s prepared to advance a nominee if a vacancy occurs this year.

“Yeah. We’ll cross that bridge. After [Brett] Kavanaugh, the rules have changed as far as I’m concerned,” he told reporters, citing the intense battle over Trump’s most recent Supreme Court nominee in 2018, who was narrowly confirmed. “We’ll see what the market will bear if that ever happens.”

Graham is currently tied with surging Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison in the race for his Senate seat in South Carolina, so his comments about what the market will bear mean nothing.

Sen. Graham is reversing his position on election-year Supreme Court vacancies because he thinks that it will help him save his seat.

South Carolina voters should ask themselves how long it would take Graham to change his mind and sell them out if he so easily willing to stab in his own country in the back?

Lindsey Graham’s shift isn’t surprising, but it is confirmation of why he has no place in the United States Senate.

