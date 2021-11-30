Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Conservatives “Will Never Lose Again” Once GOP Respects Her QAnon Quackery

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was widely criticized after she suggested that conservatives “will never lose again” once the Republican Party respects that the conservatives in the House GOP, like Greene, are not “the fringe.”

That remark appears to refer to the highly public battles waged by Greene and her cohort, like Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) to have conspiracy theories like QAnon accepted as part of the mainstream conservative movement.

“We actually represent the base of Republican voters, which is approximately 70%,” Greene wrote on Twitter, without providing an actual source for her claim. “And when the party learns to represent Conservative Americans, we will never lose again.”

1. There are a lot of people that need to hear this. We Conservatives in the @HouseGOP aren’t the fringe. We actually represent the base of Republican voters, which is approximately 70%. And when the party learns to represent Conservative Americans, we will never lose again. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 30, 2021

Greene went on to suggest that she represents “the workers” and “traditional families,” claiming that the reason why former President Donald Trump has been so successful among conservatives is because he “appeals to the common man and woman.”

3. Because he appeals to the common man and woman. You can’t fool them, they see through the bull-shitters. When Republicans learn how to truly represent the workers, traditional families, & restore rural America with #AmericaFirst policies then the party will earn their vote. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 30, 2021

But Greene’s remarks fail to acknowledge that she does represent a fringe moment, that of QAnon, whose adherents quite literally believe that Democrats are part of a Satan-worshipping and baby-eating cabal that has plotted to undermine former President Donald Trump and keep him out of power.

When you take that for what it is, you can see why the advice she offers should not in any way be taken at face value nor should she be confused for an expert.

Greene is also currently under investigation for the role she played during the January 6 insurrection, which took place after a mob of Trump’s supporters attacked the United States Capitol on the premise that the election was stolen.

A recent Rolling Stone article revealed that several supporters of former President Trump, particularly organizers of the “Stop the Steal Rally” who helped plan the insurrection, had multiple planning sessions with senior White House staffers and Republican members of Congress, including Greene.

Given that, her QAnon quackery should not be respected, not now or ever.