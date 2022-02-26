Liz Cheney Slams Greene And Gosar And Tells Republicans To Reject The Putin GOP

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called out Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking a pro-Putin white supremacy event and told Republicans to reject the Putin GOP.

Rep. Cheney tweeted:

As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now. pic.twitter.com/6fgpV6ohZ8 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 26, 2022

Liz Cheney Confirms That There Is A Putin Wing Of The GOP

The Republican Party leadership and the corporate media continue to ignore what Rep. Cheney confirmed. There is a pro-Putin wing of the Republican Party, and these people are loudly supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Cheney was right. The actions of Greene and Gosar were garbage, and more importantly, they were un-American.

The Republican Party of a previous generation would have never tolerated support for Russia, and they would have drummed anyone out of their party who did what Greene and Gosar have done.

Ronald Reagan’s Republican Party is at war with a pro-Putin faction inside of their “big tent.”

Kevin McCarthy, the RNC, and Mitch McConnell have said nothing.

The silence from Republican Party leadership speaks volumes and shows which side they are on.

Republicans are enabling the pro-Putin wing to take over their party by refusing to stand up to the autocrats in their presence and defend democracy.