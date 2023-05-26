Liz Cheney Rips The Heart Out Of Ron DeSantis’s Flatlining Campaign

Facebook

Ron DeSantis claims that he is the competent electable version of Trump, but former Rep. Liz Cheney ripped the heart of that claim.

Beta DeSantis followed Trump and said that he also would pardon 1/6 defendants:

Florida governor @GovRonDeSantis says on @clayandbuck if he’s elected president that on his first day in office he will consider pardoning any January 6th defendant he believes was politically prosecuted from a member of the public all the way up to President Trump himself. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 25, 2023

Cheney tweeted:

Any candidate who says they will pardon Jan. 6 defendants is not qualified to be President. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 25, 2023

Ron DeSantis is playing a losing hand. By being afraid to take on Trump while also trying to appeal to Trump voters, the Florida governor is looking weak and like he is a follower, not a leader.

The fact that DeSantis copied Trump’s pledge to pardon 1/6 defendants is a sign of DeSantis’s unwillingness to step out of Donald Trump’s shadow.

Cheney was correct. Any candidate who suggests pardoning the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol on 1/6 is not fit for office.

Ron DeSantis has taken a public relations beating since he started his presidential campaign with an epic thud, but former Rep. Cheney brought up a great point.

DeSantis aligned himself with Trump in rejecting America, and he made it clear that if he is elected president, he will not put the interests of the American people first.

The Florida governor is an America last puppet, a mini-me of a failed former president. DeSantis has clearly demonstrated that he should not be allowed anywhere near the White House or the Oval Office because he does not have the nation’s best interests in mind.

How can DeSantis be the competent version of Trump when he holds all of the same Trump positions?

Cheney was right. Ron DeSantis isn’t competent. He is unqualified.