Ron DeSantis Says Woke Makes People Poop In The Streets

Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed that woke and leftist ideology were the reasons why he saw people defecating on the streets in San Francisco.

Video:

DeSantis: Don’t tell me it doesn’t affect people’s lives. I was just in San Francisco. In 20 minutes on the ground, I saw people defecating on the sidewalk. I saw people using Fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/Tlwi6Wbonl — Acyn (@Acyn) June 23, 2023

DeSantis said at the Faith and Freedom Conference:

Don’t tell me it doesn’t affect people’s lives. I was just in San Francisco. I saw in 20 minutes on the ground people defecating on the sidewalk. I saw people using Fentenyl. I saw people smoking crack right there in the open, right there in the street. It was a civilization in decay, and it was as a result of leftist ideology pursued leftist policies, so this is a battle that we must win, and my pledge is this. We will fight the woke in the schools. We will fight the woke in the corporations. We will fight the woke in the halls of government. We will never ever surrender to the woke mob. We are going to leave woke ideology in the dustbin of history where it belongs.



Being woke apparently makes people go to the bathroom in the streets.

It couldn’t possibility that San Francisco has some of the highest housing prices in the country, and like many other cities is dealing with a homelessness crisis.

Nope, it’s the woke agenda, which is something that DeSantis can’t describe, but everything that he thinks he sees that is not a conservative utopia is due to woke.

The war on woke is not working for DeSantis. Sure the people at the very conservative Faith and Freedom conference clapped for his remarks, but the response was not the sort of overly enthused let’s run through a wall to vote for this guy motivation that the Florida governor was hoping for.

Ron DeSantis is trying to scare Republican primary voters with woke. However, the woke-causing poop in the streets claim is bizarre and makes DeSantis look like a total weirdo.