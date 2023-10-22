Liz Cheney Destroys Trump As Says Biden Is Providing Better World Leadership

Facebook

On Sunday morning, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) went there on Trump giving Israeli secrets to Russia and said Biden is providing better world leadership.

Video:

Cheney said:

The other thing to remember about Donald Trump is that he reportedly shared Israeli intelligence with the Russians very early in his term. He also, as we know now from the indictments that we’ve seen from, from Jack Smith, shared highly classified military documents apparently relating to you know, military action potentially against Iran. He shared that with Mark Meadows, ghostwriters and political consultants. It seems according to the indictments.

So if you think about it, not only is he out there advocating for complimenting America’s adversaries and in fact, terrorist organizations that slaughter innocents. He also seems to have shared very highly classified intelligence information, both ours and the Israelis, in fact, with adversaries. So I think it’s simply the latest example of why Donald Trump is not fit to be president of the United States.

Jake Tapper asked Cheney, “Who do you think is providing better leadership on the international stage right now. Biden or Trump?

Former Rep. Cheney answered, “Oh. Certainly Biden.”

Cheney put together a point that has been circulating on social media that not only does Trump praise America’s enemies. The former president also assists them. The far left is complaining about Biden’s handling of the Israel situation, but there is no doubt that Biden is providing leadership on the world stage.

Under Trump the United States was marginalized on the global stage, Biden has America back at the head of the table and leading again.

Those on the left will disagree with Cheney on ninety percent or more of policy ideas, but the one thing we can agree on is Donald Trump is unfit to be president.