MAGA Mike Johnson Plans To Stab Democracy In The Back

Speaker Mike Johnson said that he is only going to try to pass a stand-alone Israel aid bill and will separate it from aid to Ukraine, which is what Putin wants.

Johnson said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures when asked about President Biden’s request to pair the funding:

Well, listen, we will move a stand-alone Israel funding bill this week in the House. I know our colleagues, our Republican colleagues in the Senate have a similar measure. We believe that that is a pressing and urgent need. There are lots of things going on around the world that we have to address, and we will.

But right now, what’s happening in Israel takes the immediate attention, and I think we’ve got to separate that and get it through. I believe there will be bipartisan support for that, and I’m going to push very hard for it.

Video:

Johnson was stressing the MAGA position, which is to help Putin and harm Ukraine.

What Speaker Johnson left out of his answer is that the House is the problem. Both the Senate and the President agree to pair up aid to Israel and Ukraine along with border funding. The MAGA House Republicans are refusing to provide aid to Ukraine, which is aid to the United States, because the money is used to replenish US stockpiles that have been given to Ukraine.

When House Republicans refuse to aid Ukraine, they are hurting the economy in 38 states where weapons are made and making America less safe.

MAGA Mike, it seems, is also a Putin pal and the next big fight within the United States government is going to be to get House Republicans to support democracy.