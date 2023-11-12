Even Trump’s Own Lawyer Knows He Is Going To Lose Bid For NY Fraud Mistrial

Facebook

Trump lawyer Alina Habba admitted that Trump is going to lose his motions for the judge to recuse and for his NY fraud mistrial.

Habba said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures, “The problem is with all of these things filing motion for recusal is this judge has to be the one that decides is he going to recuse himself. Does he feel that there was a mistrial? It is a bench trial we have one judge, and it is the same judge that issued the gag order that has to make those determinations at this point. I don’t have any reason to believe he shouldn’t after what we’ve — we’ve learned if it is true. But I will tell you that it’s concerning when he is the arbiter of these issues.”

Video:

Maria Bartiromo to Trump lawyer Alina Habba: You have been complaining about the judge's clerk and you say that the judge is compromised in the clerk appears compromised. Tell me why. Habba: I actually can't tell you why because I'm gagged. pic.twitter.com/GVFPxb5Yp4 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 12, 2023

Trump is going to lose his last gasp bid to get the fraud trial thrown out. Everyone knows it. Trump is trying to make the political case that the judge and the clerk are partisan, but legally, there is no evidence of any sort of misconduct that would cause the case to be thrown out.

Given what has been offered as evidence in the penalty phase, there has been nothing to suggest that the Trumps did not commit this fraud, and that they should not be put out of business.

Trump has already been found guilty of fraud, and his own legal team knows that they are doomed.