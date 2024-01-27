Kari Lake Gets Booed At Arizona Republican Convention

Failed gubernatorial candidate/Senate candidate Kari Lake was booed at the Arizona Republican convention when she claimed Arizona elections are corrupt.

Lake said, “We don’t agree on everything. But one thing we can agree on is the elections in Arizona are a corrupt mess. Can we agree that the elections in Arizona are a corrupt mess? ”

(Crowd boos)

Lake continues, “No? I know that more than anybody, and President Trump knows that more than everybody, this election is about making sure that our elections in 2024 are run fairly.

Video:

Interesting reaction by AZGOP to Kari Lake. https://t.co/yW26nyUBVK pic.twitter.com/36U4G0tPRA — Yvonne Wingett Sanchez (@yvonnewingett) January 27, 2024

There are a lot of Republicans, especially in swing states, who realize that the stolen election nonsense that is being pushed by Trump and Lake is costing the GOP elections.

It is very possible that Kari Lake will finish third in the likely three way Senate race in Arizona. Lake can’t even make it through the Arizona Republican convention without getting booed. It is difficult to see how she is going to be able to get enough support to be the next senator from Arizona. The polling in both Iowa and New Hampshire suggests that there a sizable number of Republicans who are tired of the Trump show and want to move on.

Kari Lake getting booed is just another sign that Trump and his crew are reaching the end of the line.

