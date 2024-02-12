Jon Stewart Triumphantly Returns To The Daily Show

Jon Stewart returned to The Daily Show and delivered several instant hits while talking about the ages of Biden and Trump.

What Did Jon Stewart Talk About On The Daily Show?

Stewart said while talking about Biden and the special counsel report, “This guy couldn’t remember stuff during his deposition! Do you understand what this means? He had no ability to recall very basic things under questioning. The footage of the president unable to recall simple facts must have been brutal to watch.”

Video of Trump at his deposition:

James Webb.

I don’t remember the names. Don’t remember the name.

I don’t ever remember buying something for myself.

Can you recall that?

I mean, I don’t remember that. As good as my memory is, I don’t remember that.

So you don’t remember saying you have one of the best memories in the world?

I don’t remember that.Â

Jon Stewart said, ” Oh, I’m sorry, that was the wrong footage. That is the high-functioning candidate from nine years ago, unable to recall if he has a good memory. I am sorry. Here’s the actual footage.”

Video of Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump:

Who created Trump International Reality?

I don’t remember.

I don’t remember. I don’t remember the email.

I’m just saying, I don’t remember this. I just don’t seem to recall anything about this.

Stewart said,Â “He actually seemed to seemed [bleep] Upset about it. “I don’t know!” It turns out that the leading cause of early-onset dementia is being deposed.”

Video:

Stewart seemed more upset with how the Biden team was handling this. At one point, he suggested that Biden fire everyone advising him on the age issue.

How Was Jon Stewart’s First Daily Show Back?

Stewart’s first The Daily Show back highlighted his changed perspective with the passage of time. Stewart closed the segment by saying, “I’ve learned one thing is over these last nine years — and I was glib at best and probably dismissive at worst about this. The work of making this world resemble one that you would prefer to live in is a lunch pail [bleep] Job. Day in, day out, where thousands of committed, anonymous, smart, and dedicated people bang on closed doors and pick up those that are fallen, and grind away on issues until they get a positive result, and even then, have to stay on to make sure that result holds. So the good news is, I am not saying you don’t have to worry about who wins the election. I am saying, you have to worry about every day before it and every day after. Forever.”

The Daily Show always functions best when it is focused on the most current of events.Â Watching Jon Stewart at the desk in 2024 was different but in a good way. The Daily Show isn’t on a nostalgia reboot, but Stewart, who is also the executive producer of the show, is clearly looking to take the program into the future and help the rest of the cast grow into the future.

One night-a-week hosting seems right for this version of Jon Stewart, and it will be interesting to see where The Daily Show goes from here.

