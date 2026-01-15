Here's Why Trump's Insurrection Act Threat Against Minnesota Will Fail

In the video above, I explain what the Insurrection Act is. Why it isn’t martial law, and the limits of Trump’s threat against Minnesota. I would appreciate it if you gave it a watch.

Donald Trump is trying to scare America. The president is trying to make an example out of the people of Minnesota. He wants to silence dissent and make everyone in America complicit and complacent with his lawlessness.

Trump is failing, which is why he threatened the people of Minnesota with the Insurrection Act.

The president posted on Truth Social:

If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State. Thank you for you attention to this matter! President DJT

The nation is used to Trump babbling and rambling while making things up, but in this post, he used some very intentional language that telegraphed the argument that his administration would use to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota.

