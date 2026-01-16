The American People Tell Trump That He Is A Total Failure

Trump keeps trying to give himself imaginary awards and throw his name on every building. Trump is tearing apart the White House and is wildly obsessed with leaving a legacy behind for a reason.

Donald Trump is failing as president, not just in our normal polarized partisan way of defining failure in politics. Trump has sunk to a special level of comprehensive failure that has a large majority of the country admitting it, and more importantly, telling Trump and his party that they see his failure.

In the latest CNN Poll, 58% of respondents said that the first year of Trump’s second term is a failure.

It is the depth and way that they describe the failure that is striking.

Donald Trump doesn’t have a positive approval rating on any issue or aspect of how he is doing his job as president.

Here are just a few numbers from CNN:

A 55% majority say that Trump’s policies have worsened economic conditions in the country, with just 32% saying they’ve made an improvement. Most, 64%, say he hasn’t gone far enough in trying to reduce the price of everyday goods. Even within the GOP, about half say that he should be doing more, including 42% among Republicans and Republican-leaners who describe themselves as members of the “Make America Great Again” movement.

Much of the public doubts that Trump is prioritizing their interests. Just 36% now say he has had the right priorities, down from 45% near the beginning of his term. Only one-third of Americans now say they believe that Trump cares about people like them, down from 40% last March and the worst rating of his political career.

These numbers are bad, but a deeper look shows that things are much worse.

A Majority Of The Country Thinks Trump’s Mind Is Gone

