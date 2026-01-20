Trump Speaks To The World And Shows That He Needs To Be Removed From Office

In the video above, I discussed Trump’s briefing as it happened. I would appreciate it if you would check it out.

The White House notified reporters that Donald Trump would be speaking at the press briefing to discuss his accomplishments during the first year of his second administration.

Any other president might have issued a statement or gathered reporters for a press conference. Trump spent nearly two hours torturing the world with his broken and depleted mind.

This is a sample of what Trump showed the world as he read from a book to reporters and held up made up wanted posters of immigrants:

These are rough characters. These are all criminal, illegal aliens. Set. In many cases, they’re murderers, they’re drug lords, drug dealers. They’re the mentally insane. There’s some of them who are brutal killers. They’re mentally insane. They’re killers, but they’re insane. These are just in Minnesota and California.

It’s worse. In other states it’s worse. No, Minnesota, the crime is incredible. The financial crimes are incredible. And the problem is because of the agitators and insurrectionists, whatever you want, troublemakers, but they’re paid agitators and insurrectionists. Nobody talks about the fact that $19 billion at a minimum is missing in Minnesota, given to a large degree by Somalians.

They’ve taken it Somalians. Can you imagine? And they don’t do it. A lot of very low IQ people. They don’t do it. Other people work it out and they get ‘em money and they go out and buy Mercedes Benzs and they come from here. They have no money. They never had money. They never had a life, they never had a government, they never had a country, because there’s basically no country. Somalia’s, not even a country. They don’t have anything that resembles a country. And if it is a country, it’s considered just about the worst in the world. They come here and they become. Rich and they don’t have a job. I was told that Omar is worth $30 million. She never had a job.

Trump rambled from topic to topic, and he went on for hours, as you will see below.