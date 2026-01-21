The White House Can No Longer Hide Trump's Demented Decline After Davos Disaster

Donald Trump took the stage and Davos and did better than he did on Tuesday in the White House briefing room where he bored a national television audience to death by mumble reading a book of made up tales to attempt to justify the actions of ICE, which included Trump suggesting that Renee Good, who was murdered by ICE, and the people around her were paid professional adjectators.

Europe was worried about what they were going to do about Trump, as the president hinted and suggested that he might use military force to take over Greenland.

It turns out the Europeans had nothing to worry about because Trump quickly chickened out of a confrontation over Greenland.

Trump later chickened out on the new tariffs against Europe.

CNBC reported:

.In an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernen minutes after posting the statement, Trump described the Greenland framework as the “concept of a deal.”

Asked for more details about the proposal, Trump said, “It’s a little bit complex, but we’ll explain it down the line.”

But he suggested that the framework involves mineral rights for the U.S., as well as the Trump administration’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense system.

Trump calls it the concept of a framework of a deal. In other words, it is nothing.

What is something is how the world is not going to be able to unsee Trump’s dementia moments at Davos.

