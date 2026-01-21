PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of PoliticusUSA

The White House Can No Longer Hide Trump's Demented Decline After Davos Disaster

The spotlight at Davos revealed that Donald Trump is such a state of decline that even his own administration can't clean up and hide it.
Jason Easley's avatar
Jason Easley
Jan 21, 2026
∙ Paid

Donald Trump took the stage and Davos and did better than he did on Tuesday in the White House briefing room where he bored a national television audience to death by mumble reading a book of made up tales to attempt to justify the actions of ICE, which included Trump suggesting that Renee Good, who was murdered by ICE, and the people around her were paid professional adjectators.

Europe was worried about what they were going to do about Trump, as the president hinted and suggested that he might use military force to take over Greenland.

PoliticusUSA’s news and opinions are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

It turns out the Europeans had nothing to worry about because Trump quickly chickened out of a confrontation over Greenland.

Trump later chickened out on the new tariffs against Europe.

CNBC reported:

.In an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernen minutes after posting the statement, Trump described the Greenland framework as the “concept of a deal.”

Asked for more details about the proposal, Trump said, “It’s a little bit complex, but we’ll explain it down the line.”

But he suggested that the framework involves mineral rights for the U.S., as well as the Trump administration’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense system.

Trump calls it the concept of a framework of a deal. In other words, it is nothing.

What is something is how the world is not going to be able to unsee Trump’s dementia moments at Davos.

Read more below.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Sarah Jones & Jason Easley.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 PoliticusUSA LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture